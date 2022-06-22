CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for one-time pandemic relief funding through July 29, 2022.

Eligible organizations could receive up to $50,000 in reimbursement for funds spent on pandemic relief.

Nonprofits must “provide documentation that they have helped the public since March 15, 2020, more than the amount for which they are applying minus any other pandemic-related assistance they have received.”

The following types of organizations are eligible, according to Charleston County:

Organizations that are recognized by the IRS as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization.

Organizations with a primary physical location within Charleston County.

Organizations which provide direct assistance to Charleston County’s residents experiencing hardships due to the pandemic.

Roundtables will be held on June 29 and July 11 to discuss how government can continue supporting nonprofits and to provide application assistance.

The June 29 event will go from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Opportunity Center (8570 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston).

The July 11 event will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the Opportunity Center (8570 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston).

Click here to apply.