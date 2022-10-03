CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Monday completed its assessment of vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian and concluded that the amount of debris does not meet the threshold for the county to collect it from individual residences.

In a press release, the county said that it would not initiate the county’s on-call contractor to collect debris from homes. Residents are asked to “utilize their normal method of vegetative debris disposal through municipal or public service district pickups or self-disposal.”

Yard debris can be taken to the following convenience centers Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Adams Run Convenience Center 8776 Old Jacksonboro Road, 29426

Awendaw Convenience Center 6380 Maxville Road, 29429

Bees Ferry Road Convenience Center 1344 Bees Ferry Road, 29414

Edisto Convenience Center 2844 Highway 174, 29438

Hollywood Convenience Center 5305 Highway 165, 29449

McClellanville Convenience Center 1775 River Road, 29458

Wadmalaw Convenience Center 1558 Liberia Road, 29487



However, who are located within the Asian Longhorned Beetle quarantined area should not transport debris outside of the area. Debris from homes within that area can be taken to the Bees Ferry or Hollywood convenience centers, which are located within the quarantined area.

Residents that need assistance with tree removal or that sustained damage to their homes can contact Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954.

The county will still remove debris from county-owned areas.