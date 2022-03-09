CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Treasurer’s Office and South Carolina Treasurer’s Office are teaming up to help residents locate unclaimed property.

Experts will be available on Wednesday, March 16 to help residents search for unclaimed property, such as dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, forgotten utility deposits, unclaimed insurance proceeds, and stocks.

Residents can visit the Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for assistance locating these assets.

According to State Treasurer Curtis Loftis, nearly $80 million in unclaimed funds is available in Charleston County.

Click here to search the unclaimed property database.