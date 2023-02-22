CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Local officials are warning the public of a phone scam that is targeting people living in Charleston County.

According to officials, scammers pose as judges, law enforcement, and court staff and demand payment for missing jury duty.

The county said court staff and law enforcement never request payment for missing jury duty, for court fees, or for a fine over the phone. They also do not ask for personal information such as social security numbers or ask for payment in the form of a gift card or cryptocurrency.

Individuals who receive a similar scam call should not respond and immediately contact law enforcement.