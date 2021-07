CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Emergency Management on Wednesday will launch a Citizen’s Information Line in anticipation of possible impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Elsa is expected to be felt in the Lowcountry as early as Wednesday evening, with the main impacts coming overnight into Thursday morning.

Residents with questions about the storm or the county’s preparations can call (843) 746-3900 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Spanish speakers are available as well.