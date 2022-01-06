Charleston County Parks and Rec commissioner announces bid for SC State House

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A stay-at-home mom who serves on Charleston County’s Parks and Recreation Commission has announced plans to run for SC House District 114.

Michelle Brandt is running as a democrat for the seat that represents the West Ashley/Dorchester area. As a West Ashley resident, Brandt said that her legislative efforts would focus on issues facing her community, infrastructure and transportation, education, affordable housing, and flooding

Brandt moved to the Lowcountry with her husband seven years ago. She previously worked as an environmental health and safety specialist for MITRE Corp. in Virginia, and as an environmental noise specialist at the U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center in Maryland.

According to Brandt, “better decisions are made when there are more points of view at the table,” and she believes she can provide a unique perspective.

“As a person of faith and values, a minority woman with a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) background, and a citizen with demonstrated interest in the health and well-being of others, I want to work for all the people in District 114 and our region.”

Brandt plans to officially file for candidacy as soon as registration opens in March.

House District 114 is currently held by republican Lin Bennett, who has held the position since 2016.