CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County Parks is making several modifications to two local waterparks in response to decreased lifeguard shortages.

Starting July 3, Splash Island Waterpark will be open on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Splash Zone Waterpark will open its Lazy River on July 1.

Both parks will continue to operate normally Wednesday through Saturday, as well as be open on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

See an updated waterpark operations schedule here.