CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A coastal storm sweeping the Lowcountry Saturday has prompted Charleston County Parks to close several parks this Memorial Day weekend.
According to officials with Charleston County Parks, waterparks and coastal attractions are closed Saturday due to dangerous surf and weather conditions.
The following parks are temporarily closed:
- Splash Island
- Splash Zone
- Whirlin’ Waters
- West County Aquatic Center
- Folly Beach County Park
- Isle of Palms County Park
- Kiawah Beachwalker County Park
- SK8 Charleston
- Climbing Wall at James Island County Park
Count on 2 for details on park openings throughout the holiday weekend.