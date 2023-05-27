CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A coastal storm sweeping the Lowcountry Saturday has prompted Charleston County Parks to close several parks this Memorial Day weekend.

According to officials with Charleston County Parks, waterparks and coastal attractions are closed Saturday due to dangerous surf and weather conditions.

The following parks are temporarily closed:

Splash Island

Splash Zone

Whirlin’ Waters

West County Aquatic Center

Folly Beach County Park

Isle of Palms County Park

Kiawah Beachwalker County Park

SK8 Charleston

Climbing Wall at James Island County Park

Count on 2 for details on park openings throughout the holiday weekend.