CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks is hosting a job fair Saturday in anticipation of the summer season.

People who love the outdoors and want flexible hours are encouraged to visit Palmetto Islands County Park between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to check out job opportunities.

Job seekers will be able to fill out applications and may even be interviewed on the spot.

Click here to see available job listings on the Charleston County Park website.