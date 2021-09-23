Charleston County Parks hosting special events in October

Charleston County News

Via Charleston County Parks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks on Thursday announced a series of special events throughout the month of October.

The events are taking place at parks throughout the county and include both free and paid events.

If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy Charleston’s fall weather, check out the following events:

  • Lowcountry Trial Half Marathon and 5K Run – Johns Island County Park
    • October 9, 8:00 a.m.
    • Ages: 10+
    • Fee: $35-$45
  • Poetry at McLeod – McLeod Plantation Historic Site
    • October 9, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
    • All ages
    • Fee: First 50 guests free, park admission fee for everyone after
  • Latin American Festival – Wannamaker County Park
    • October 10, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
    • All Ages
    • Fee: $10
  • Yappy Hour – James Island County Park
    • October 14, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    • All ages
    • Fee: Free
  • Starlight Yoga – Wannamaker County Park
    • October 14, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    • Ages: 12+
    • Fee: $8
  • Black History All Year Long Virtual
    • October 21, 6:00 p.m. to 7:3 p.m.
    • All ages
    • Fee: Free, registration required
  • Cast Off Fishing Tournament – Mount Pleasant Pier
    • October 23, 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
    • All ages
    • Fee:
      • Youth (3-12) – $8
      • 13 and up- $10
      • Seniors (60+) – $8
      • Military – $9
      • Fishing Pass Members – $5

