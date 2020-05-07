Charleston County Parks set to reopen 6 parks on Friday, amenities will remain closed

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – More county parks are set to reopen under limited amenities on Friday.

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission announced it will open six additional parks on May 8th

Officials say the parks will be open for activities like running, walking and biking on designated trails.

Restrooms, showers, playgrounds, off-leash dog parks, spray play areas, retail and food operations and rentals will be closed, and lifeguards will not be on duty at each park.

Parks that are set to open on May 8th include:

Caw Caw Interpretive Center

James Island County Park

Johns Island County Park

Mount Pleasant Pier (fishing not allowed)

Palmetto Islands County Park

Wannamaker County Park

CCPRC says staff will be on hand at each park to make sure guests are following social distancing guidelines and not using closed amenities.

Five other parks were previously reopened in early May, including:

Laurel Hill County Park (opened May 1)

Meggett County Park (opened May 1)

Stono River County Park (opened May 1)

Wannamaker North Trail (opened May 1)

Isle of Palms County Park (opened May 6)

Leaders say guests should plan their visits accordingly. They plan to open additional parks and amenities in the coming weeks.

Openings to come:

Cooper River County Park

Folly Beach County Park

Folly Beach Pier

Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve

McLeod Plantation Historic Site

SK8 Charleston

Waterparks

Kiawah Beachwalker Park is currently closed due to boardwalk construction.

CPRC will continue to follow CDC guidelines, and all park openings are subject to change.