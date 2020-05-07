Charleston County Parks set to reopen 6 parks on Friday, amenities will remain closed

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – More county parks are set to reopen under limited amenities on Friday.
Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission announced it will open six additional parks on May 8th
Officials say the parks will be open for activities like running, walking and biking on designated trails.
Restrooms, showers, playgrounds, off-leash dog parks, spray play areas, retail and food operations and rentals will be closed, and lifeguards will not be on duty at each park.
Parks that are set to open on May 8th include:
- Caw Caw Interpretive Center
- James Island County Park
- Johns Island County Park
- Mount Pleasant Pier (fishing not allowed)
- Palmetto Islands County Park
- Wannamaker County Park
CCPRC says staff will be on hand at each park to make sure guests are following social distancing guidelines and not using closed amenities.
Five other parks were previously reopened in early May, including:
- Laurel Hill County Park (opened May 1)
- Meggett County Park (opened May 1)
- Stono River County Park (opened May 1)
- Wannamaker North Trail (opened May 1)
- Isle of Palms County Park (opened May 6)
Leaders say guests should plan their visits accordingly. They plan to open additional parks and amenities in the coming weeks.
Openings to come:
- Cooper River County Park
- Folly Beach County Park
- Folly Beach Pier
- Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve
- McLeod Plantation Historic Site
- SK8 Charleston
- Waterparks
Kiawah Beachwalker Park is currently closed due to boardwalk construction.
CPRC will continue to follow CDC guidelines, and all park openings are subject to change.