JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County Parks will host the Mullet Haul Trail Run on Saturday at Johns Island County Park.

The Mullet Haul Trail Run on April 23 will feature a 10K and 5K race through the 738-acre park.

Johns Island County Park terrain has “occasional areas of uneven terrain and varies from hard-packed trails with roots to grass.”

Advanced registration is required by April 18. There will be no on-site registration. Space is limited and the event is expected to sell out, according to park officials.

Packet pick-up will be between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. the day of the race.

The 10K will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K will start at 9 a.m.

The Mullet Haul Trail Run is part of Charleston County Parks’ inaugural 5K Trail Race Series. The series includes the Mullet Haul Trail Run, Where the Wilde Things Run, The Lowcountry Trail 5K, and the Chili 5K. To qualify for the series, participants must run in three of the four trail runs. Registration has already started, but participants can still join the series. The award ceremony for the 2022 5K Trail Race Series will be held at the Chili 5K in November.