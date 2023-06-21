JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks is celebrating the first day of Summer with a yoga festival at James Island County Park on Wednesday.

Yoga Fest on James Island is an annual

Event goers will take a yoga class accompanied by live reggae music from the Mystic Vibrations.

This is a ticket events that will include a yoga class, an adult beverage and a t-shirt for those who pre-register.

Yoga Fest is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the meadow at James Island County Park.