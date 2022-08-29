JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry runners can get a sneak peek at Charleston County Park’s Holiday Festival of Lights on November 9 and 10.

Tickets are on sale for Charleston County Parks’ Holiday Festival of Lights Run and Walk.

The event offers a 2-mile-long loop through the Holiday Festival of Lights display at James Island County Park.

The Holiday Festival of Lights is an annual holiday lights festival featuring over 200 magical lights, Santa, marshmallow roasting, and train rides.

Participants of all ages can run or walk the loop on November 9 and 10.

Charleston County Park says strollers are allowed both nights.

Rather than individual tickets, tickets for the run and walk event are on a per vehicle basis priced at $35 a car.

The lights display will officially open on November 11. The hours will run nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through December 31.