Charleston County Public Libary offering digital cards, free WiFi access during coronavirus closures

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – All Charleston County Public Library branches are closed until further notice, but that doesn’t have to stop you from reading a new book.

Even though you cannot go into the buildings, there are resources available.

If you live in Charleston County and do not have a library card, CCPL is offering a temporary digital card.

“We know many people are disappointed they didn’t have a chance to pick up a Charleston County Public Library Card and that’s why we created this temporary e-card,” said CCPL Multimedia Coordinator, Mayci Rechner. “When you sign up for one, you can use our E-books, audiobooks, and many of our digital resources right from your home. And it allows us to give access to as many Charleston County residents as possible.”

You can apply for the e-card on the library’s website. Know that it can take up to two days to be processed.

While you will not receive a physical card, you will get a number to have access to digital material.

Charleston County Public Library is also offering the community access to WiFi outside all of its branches.

CCPL says it is providing free access to members of the community without internet from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the public areas outside of each of the 17 branches.

“People depend on our libraries for access to a number of services, including free wireless internet, that they might not otherwise have,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig. “Especially while children are asked to work on school work from home, it’s vital that we keep doing everything in our power to provide for everyone in our community during these challenging times, including those without access.”

You can connect to CCPL’s WiFi, which is named “CCPL-Guest and does not require a password. A library card is not required to access the free wireless internet. For those traveling to the branches by car, CCPL asks that you remain in your vehicle while using the internet.

If you are walking or biking, please exercise social distancing practices. Security and local law enforcement will be patrolling the branches to ensure public safety.