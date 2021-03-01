Charleston County Public Libraries ending quarantine period for library materials

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) on Monday announced that there will no longer be a mandatory quarantine period on materials being returned to the library.

CCPL offered the following explanation for the decision:

“Patrons currently browse and touch materials, which are not quarantined. Therefore, the practice of quarantining returned items does not guarantee total disinfection of our materials. The quarantining of materials disrupts normal library operations by delaying items being checked back into circulation, taking up additional storage space in library facilities, and requiring additional attention from staff members. With handwashing protocols, using hand sanitizer, and most importantly using a mask we do not feel we need to quarantine items at this time.”

CCPL consulted with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and will be adhering to COVID-19 precautions including requiring face masks, social distancing, and occupancy limits.