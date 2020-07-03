Charleston County Public Libraries offering free State Park Exploration kits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thanks to a grant from the State Library, Charleston County Public Libraries (CCPL) are offering free SC State Park Exploration Kits.

The kits are complete with a pass for free entry to any SC State Park, a magnifying glass, binoculars, a recommended reading list, and a list of all 47 state parks.

Local sites include Charlestowne Landing and Edisto Beach State Park in Charleston, Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site, Givhans Ferry State Park in Ridgeville, Colleton State Park, and Hampton Plantation in McClellanville.

CCPL members can reserve a kit online or by phone at their local branch and pick it up curbside between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Members can keep the kits for two weeks, and return them at book-drops. Kits will be available through December.