Charleston County Public Library celebrates Star Wars Reads Day

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Star Wars fans of all ages came to the Charleston County Public Library’s main branch for Star Wars Reads Day.

The day was packed with events such as a Star Wars story time, a costume contest, a concert by the Charleston Symphony Orchestra, and photo opportunities with Stormtroopers, Tusken Raiders, and Darth Vader with the 501st Legion.

If you weren’t able to make it to the event, there are still several Star Wars books and DVDs available at the Charleston County Public Library.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES