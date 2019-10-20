Charleston County Public Library celebrates Star Wars Reads Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Star Wars fans of all ages came to the Charleston County Public Library’s main branch for Star Wars Reads Day.

The day was packed with events such as a Star Wars story time, a costume contest, a concert by the Charleston Symphony Orchestra, and photo opportunities with Stormtroopers, Tusken Raiders, and Darth Vader with the 501st Legion.

If you weren’t able to make it to the event, there are still several Star Wars books and DVDs available at the Charleston County Public Library.