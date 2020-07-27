Charleston County Public Library extends Summer Reading program

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library has extended its Summer Reading program through the end of August to give readers of all ages more time to read and collect prizes.

The program, which is run in partnership with the Charleston County School District, was originally scheduled to end on August 15. But with school start dates pushed back because of the pandemic, the program was extended to August 31st.

“While we wait for school to begin, we are happy to extend our Summer Reading program and give our patrons a chance to keep reading for fun, prizes, and to avoid the Summer Slide,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig.

Library leaders say this is the third year that CCSD and CCPL have partnered to implement the program, and as part of the collaboration, every student has been automatically registered for the program that corresponds to their age.

This year’s theme is “Imagine your own story.” there are exciting prizes and virtual online programs for children, teens, and adults who read participating books and log them.

Children: Kids ages 11 and younger can earn prizes for reading or listening to stories. Rewards are distributed to kids who complete five, 15, and 30 hours of reading. Prizes include the S.C. Reading Medal, a Summer Reading T-Shirt, a brand-new K-5th grade book, vouchers for local attractions, and more. Each branch will also have a grand prize of a family four-pack of Charleston County Parks waterpark passes, a set of Brain Blox, an Arbordale book, and more from our generous sponsors! Enjoy a loaded schedule of virtual programs on CCPL’s Facebook page (facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary) and website (ccpl.org) including live performances, STEM activities, crafts, and cooking lessons. Summer Reading for Babies is for pre-readers. Participants who complete 23 of the activities receive a board book, shaker egg, and storytime scarf.

Teens: Students entering grades 6-12 can win cool prizes for reading whatever they like. Teens are rewarded when they read five, 15, and, 30 hours. Prizes include earbuds, fidget spinners, vouchers for local restaurants and attractions, a brand-new YA/middle-grade book, a Summer Reading t-shirt, Charleston County Parks waterpark passes, and more. Teens are eligible for weekly prize drawings for reading only five pages or five minutes per week. Twenty teens system-wide will win the grand prize, a $50 gift card and Kindle Fire 7 tablet.

Adults: Participants ages 18 and older earn prizes for reading five, 15, and, 30 hours. Prizes include CCPL swag, a brand-new adult title, and a Summer Reading t-shirt. Adults who earn at least 200 points per week are entered into weekly drawings for gift cards. Four grand prize winners system-wide will receive a prize valued at $200.

For more information on virtual online programs, prizes and prize pickup, reading lists and registration, visit ccpl.org/summeronline.