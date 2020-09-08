Charleston County Public Library lending 100 mobile hotspots to members in rural communities

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library is lending hotspots to community members with little to no internet access.

CCPL announced on Tuesday a plan to provide 100 mobile hot spots to community members in rural areas of Charleston County in effort to provide them with internet access.

According to a news release, the Kajeet devices, which are powered by Verizon, were awarded to CCPL through a grant aimed at expanding digital network access, the purchase of internet accessible devices and providing technical support services.

They said this project is made possible by a Library Services and Technology Act grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services administered by the South Carolina State Library.

“Many members of our community lack access to broadband Internet or devices, putting them at a disadvantage. Libraries are built upon accessibility, so it is our job to narrow the gap in the digital divide that exists in our community” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig. “While we know 100 additional devices are not enough, we believe it’s a step in the right direction and we are committed to further efforts in narrowing that gap.”

The hotspots will be dedicated specifically for patrons using the following branches:

• St. Paul’s/Hollywood Library, 5130 Hwy. 165 in Hollywood, 843-889-3300 – Available Sept. 8

• Edisto Island Library, 1589 Hwy. 174 on Edisto Island, 843-869-2355 – Availability date coming soon

• McClellanville Library, 222 Baker Street in McClellanville, 843-887-3699 – Availability date coming soon

All hot spots may be checked out by library cardholders for a period of two weeks, with the option to renew the hot spot if there are no other requests for the item.

The devices can be requested by placing a hold in the library’s online catalog or by calling their local branch or the Ask-A-Question Center at 843-805-6930.

The grant also included computer devices, according to CCPL. Those are expected to be available for lending in early 2021.