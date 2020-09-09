Charleston County Public Library offering mobile hot spots in rural areas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library will be lending 100 hot spots to parts of the community in the most rural areas to help them stay connected to internet.

The hot spots are/will be at the following branches:

St. Paul’s/Hollywood Library , 5130 Hwy. 165 in Hollywood

Available Sept. 8

, 5130 Hwy. 165 in Hollywood Available Sept. 8 Edisto Island Library , 1589 Hwy. 174 on Edisto Island

Availability date coming soon

, 1589 Hwy. 174 on Edisto Island Availability date coming soon McClellanville Library , 222 Baker Street in McClellanville

Availability date coming soon

CCPL began lending mobile hot spots in 2019 after receiving a grant from the K-12 School Technology Initiative, administered by the South Carolina State Library.

You will have to sign an internet acceptable use agreement and can only check it out for two weeks.

You will be able to renew them if there are no other requests.