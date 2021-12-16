Charleston County Public Library ranks among top libraries in the nation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For the second consecutive year, the Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) has ranked among the nation’s top libraries in the United States.

CCPL received a four-star rating from the Library Journal Index of Public Library Service (Index), earning a spot on the ‘America’s Star Libraries’ list. CCPL’s four-star rating in its peer group improves upon its 3-star rating in 2020 and remains one of only two library systems in South Carolina with a starred rating. South Carolina’s other starred library is Richland County Library in Columbia which received 3-stars.

The Index, which is published annually, compares US libraries with their peers based on per capita output measures. The measures include physical circulation, circulation of electronic materials, library visits, total program attendance, public internet computer use, wifi sessions, and electronic information retrievals. Ratings of three, four, and five stars are awarded to library systems that generate the highest combined per capita output among peers.

CCPL earned a total score of 1,021 within its peer group which included some of the larger library systems in the country. CCPL’s score was among the highest ratings of libraries in the Southeast in all aforementioned categories.

“We are constantly exploring new and innovative ways to equitably serve our patrons and the surrounding community,” CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig said. “We are honored to once again be recognized nationally by the Library Journal for our performance and impact and look forward to continuing to grow and evolve as a library system.”