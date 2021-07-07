Charleston County Public Library to adjust hours at some locations due to tropical storm

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library is adjusting its hours of operation both Wednesday and Thursday due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

The St. Paul’s Hollywood and West Ashley libraries will close beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday (one hour earlier than normal).

The McClellanville and Wando Mount Pleasant libraries will open at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, instead of their regular time at 9:00 a.m.

Officials with CCPL say the book drops will stay open at these branches.

All other CCPL branches will operate on their normal schedules.