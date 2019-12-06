Charleston County Public Library to boycott publisher over audiobook/eBook rules

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library is boycotting MacMillan Publishers in protest of the company’s recent business practices.

Library officials say they believe the boycott will be worth it in the long tin and explained why they decided to boycott one of the biggest book publishers in the country.

“Macmillan Publishing thinks libraries should only be allowed to buy one copy of an eBook for the first two months after its release. We don’t think that is fair to our patrons, which is why we are boycotting Macmillan Publishing,” said Angela Craig, CCPL’s executive director.

CCPL will temporarily stop purchasing newly released print books, e-Books, downloadable audiobooks and books on CD for circulation from Macmillan Publishers and its imprints as part of that boycott.

The boycott is expected to last for at least 12 weeks. It does not affect any books already in circulation.

“We ask our patrons to be patient and understand that we are operating in their best interest,” said Craig. “We believe a short-lived inconvenience is worth a potential long-term gain. This embargo by Macmillan sets a dangerous precedent, which could result in influencing other publishers and we must take a stand now before it’s too late.”