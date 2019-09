CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library wants your input about potential programs and events in the new Saint Paul’s Hollywood Library.

Charleston County Public Library will host a forum so that you can give them your input and opinions on what you want to see.

The forum will be on Tuesday, September 17 at 5:30 PM at the Baptist HIll High School cafeteria.

The new library is expected to open in early 2020.