Charleston County Public Library to offer free nutritional meals to students this summer

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Children will have access to free, nutritional food at 10 Charleston County Public Library Branches over the summer.

A spokesperson with CCPL said they are teaming up with the Charleston County School District and the Lowcountry Food Bank to offer the Summer Feeding Program now through August 7th.

Children can pick up a hot lunch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at seven of the branches.

When they pick up the hot lunch, they will also bring home shelf stable lunches and breakfasts for the following day.

Then at three of the branches, children will receive hearty snacks on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays.

The program is completely free to ages 18 and under and no registration is required.

“We know that all the time in Charleston County there are kids and teens that do not have enough food to get them through the week,” said Devon Andrews, community engagement manager for CCPL. “So, it’s essential that we do this in a normal year, but especially this year with so many added hardships that families are facing it is crucial that we step in as libraries and offer this service to our patrons.”

To see the complete list of branches offering free food this summer and the food pick up times for each, visit ccpl.org/summeronline.