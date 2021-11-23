Charleston County Public Library wins national award for community impact

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) system was the recipient of two national awards from Unique Management Services.

CCPL was the overall East Region winner in the “Defender of the Collection” category, which “honors libraries that have recovered a high volume of overdue materials in the past 36 months to defend public assets and ensure availability of useful and critical materials for all patrons.” Only eight categories nationwide received this distinction.

CCPL was given an honorable mention in the East Coast region’s “Back in the Fold” category, which “recognizes libraries that have returned a high percentage of patrons to ‘good standing’ to be able to continue utilizing library services, which supports equity and accessibility in their communities.”

Circulation Services Manager Lucia Hayes said that CCPL is “thrilled to receive these awards,” going on to say “accessibility to library materials and services is vital.”