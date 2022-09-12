CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Works Department is hosting open interviews on Friday, September 23.

The interviews will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Public Service Building, located at 4045 Bridge View Drive in North Charleston.

Interviews will be available on site, with conditional same-day offers possible, for the following jobs:

Construction Maintenance Worker I – $15.00/hour

Equipment Operator I, II, or III – $18.96 to $21.96/hour based on skill level

Mosquito Control Field Inspector I – $16.80/hour

Spray Technician – $15.90/hour

Trades Technician I – $16.80/hour

Applicants should bring their driver’s license, social security card, and resume.

A high school diploma or GED is required, but experience is not necessary.

Those who can’t make it to the interview session can apply at this link.