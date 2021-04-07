Charleston County receives $12.4M for Emergency Rental Assistance Program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Wednesday announced the receipt of $12.4 million in federal funding to be put towards the implementation of an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

The program is meant to “help stabilize housing and provide greater peace of mind to the county’s most vulnerable renters.”

Through the program, payments “will be made directly to the landlord, property management agency, or utility provider for rent utilities accrued after March 13, 2020.” Assistance is available for 12 months maximum.

Eligible participants must:

Be at risk of homelessness, housing instability, or unsafe living conditions

Have experienced a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic or be eligible for unemployment insurance benefits (renter or member of renter’s household).

Have a household income less than or equal to 80% of the Area Median Income.

Both renters and landlords can apply.

Applications open April 12 at this link. Those with questions can call (855) 452-5374.