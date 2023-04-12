CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County will benefit from a $26 billion-dollar national opioid settlement.

According to Charleston County Government, the county will receive around $900,000 to put towards expanding treatment and prevention programs.

The county said that the funding will be used to:

Increase the distribution of Narcan to individuals who are uninsured or whose insurance does not cover the drug.

Expand training for first responders, community support groups, schools, and families.

Increase access to care at the Charleston Center by expanding services and hiring additional staff to include peer support specialists, a full-time pharmacist, a part time certified nurse assistant, part time lab technicians, and a clinical counselor.

Attend national drug conferences to get the latest research, best practices, and initiatives related to the opioid epidemic.

Create a comprehensive dashboard to help identify needs within the community, support training, and help with future short and long-term initiatives related to opioid abatement.

Engage in a Sequential Intercept Mapping process to identify gaps and opportunities to improve resources and responses for individuals with an opioid use disorder.

Charleston Center Director Dr. Chanda Funcell said that Charleston “has seen a significant increase in accidental overdose deaths” in recent years. She believes the money will help “better fight this crisis and bring more awareness about key programs and resources designed to help individuals and families battling addiction.”