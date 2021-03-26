Charleston County receives new Unified Mobile Command

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Safety Directorate on Friday received a new Unified Mobile Command Unit (UMC).

The $1.4 million unit is 48 feet long and “has four slide out features.”

It is fit with “a full camera system, remote camera system, one FLIR camera and other advanced computerized technology that will be beneficial during search and rescue incidents.”

Capacity wise, the UMC can house four 9-1-1 call takers and two supervisors, and is equipped with a conference room that can hold 11 people.

Several agencies will share the UMC, including the Charleston County Consolidated 9-1-1 Center, Charleston County Emergency Management, Charleston County EMS, the Awendaw-McCellanville Fire Department, and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The UMC will be utilized at events with large crowds, such as the Cooper River Bridge Run and the PGA.

Charleston County will loan out the UMC to other counties and agencies “for major public safety incidents.”

Deputy County Administrator of Public Safety, Eric Watson, offered the following statement:

“With the purchase of this critical public safety asset, we are strategically placing

Charleston County in a forward-thinking position to respond to future challenges and

improve the overall public safety environment for our citizens and visitors.”