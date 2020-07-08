Charleston County receives over $40 million in funding for Main Road Corridor project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, the State Infrastructure Bank provided over $40 million to Charleston County, to be used for Segment A of the Main Road Corridor project.

The three-phased project aims to “provide a more efficient access point on and off Johns Island by improving the intersection at US 17 and Main Road, in addition to further improvements along Main Road.”

Segment A would see improvements made the intersection of US 17 and main Road, as well as Bees Ferry to River Roads. The estimated total cost for Segment A is between $85 and $105 million.

Charleston County Chairman, Elliott Summey, said that “this latest action by the State Infrastructure Bank will benefit both the Lowcountry community and South Carolina” as “[the] intersection is critical for safety and quality of life for citizens of West Ashley, Johns Island, Kiawah Island, and Seabrook Island.”

