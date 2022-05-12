CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new company will assume responsibility for collecting recyclables in Charleston County beginning June 6.

Republic Services will expand collection from four days per week to five days per week in specific areas. Residents impacted by the change will be notified by mail in the coming weeks. You can also check here by entering your address.





Residents are not required to purchase new carts and customer services requests will still be directed to Charleston County.

Accepted materials will remain the same. A full list of recyclable materials can be found at this link.

Residents are asked to place carts on the curb with the handles pointed away from the road before 7:00 a.m. on collection days.