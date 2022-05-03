CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County released several calls to 9-1-1 from the night shots were fired near a youth baseball game in North Charleston.

Teams of children were playing a baseball game at Pepperhill Park the night of April 25 when two groups of individuals pulled up and then exchanged gunfire, according to witness statements.

Video that was sent to News 2 showed the players and coaches running off the field and ducking for cover amid the repeated sound of gunfire.

Parents who called 9-1-1 first described a drive-by shooting at the North Charleston ballpark.

In one call, a mother said she was walking to her car, with her daughter, to get a snack for the team when she said two cars pulled up and began firing. She noted seeing three people in one of the vehicles.

You can hear a condensed version of some of those calls in the player below.

While most of the calls were calm, some callers were heard expressing frustration with Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch over the amount of time it was taking for their calls to be answered.

Kelsey Barlow, public information officer for Charleston County, said the first call came into the 9-1-1 dispatch center at 8:43 p.m. and was answered within two seconds.

Barlow said the dispatch center received 17 calls during a five-minute period. “There were seven call-takers on shift when the incident occurred. During the incident, there were eight 9-1-1 hang-ups,” she said.

No injuries were reported in that shooting and no arrests have been made.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or arrests in the shooting.