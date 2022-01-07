Charleston County releases redistricting map options, opens public comment period

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Government on Friday released three potential redistricting maps to reflect the county’s growth over the past 10 years.

The maps are required to be redrawn every 10 years in accordance with the latest census data.

Current Charleston County map

Data gathered in the 2020 Census indicated that Charleston County’s population increased by over 58,000 in the last decade. White and Hispanic populations increased during that time period, but the Black population in Charleston County declined significantly.

The new proposals reflect population changes in each district in compliance “with the Constitutional principle of ‘one person, one vote’ with an overall deviation of less than 5%,” according to Charleston County.

County Council will hold a first reading on the maps January 13. A public hearing and second reading is scheduled for January 18, and the third and final reading is scheduled for February 1.

Public comments can be made ahead of the January 18 hearing by emailing redistricting@charlestoncounty.org.