Charleston County residents can learn about new FEMA flood maps, hurricane preparedness at upcoming events

CHARLESTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 5: A police officer moves a traffic barrier as Hurricane Dorian spins just off shore on September 5, 2019 in Charleston, South Carolina. Hurricane Dorian is now at Category 2 strength as it makes its way up the U.S. East Coast, unleashing flooding, high winds and tornadoes, according to published reports. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – County leaders and flood experts are helping citizen prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.

Charleston County’s Flood Plain Management Division is partnering with the Charleston County Public Library to help residents learn about hurricane preparedness, the new FEMA flood maps, and the National Flood Insurance Program.

Floodplain management staff will explain evacuation routes and how to take extra precautions while leaving during a pandemic.

They’ll also provide tips to help protect your home and belongings while safely preparing for an incoming storm and reducing the cost of flood insurance.

Floodplain management staff will be at the following library locations:

DATE 9:00AM-12:00PM 1:00PM-4:00PM MAY 4 FOLLY RIVER PARK BAXTER-PATRICK JAMES ISLAND LIBRARY MAY 10 EDISTO ISLAND LIBRARY ST. PAUL’S HOLLYWOOD LIBRARY MAY 11 WEST ASHLEY LIBRARY BEES FERRY WEST ASHLEY MAY 14 MCCLELLANVILLE LIBRARY WANDO MOUNT PLEASANT LIBRARY MAY 18 DORCHESTER ROAD REGIONAL LIBRARY COOPE RIVER MEMORIAL LIBRARY MAY 24 EDGAR ALLAN POE/SULLIVAN’S ISLAND MT. PLEASANT REGIONAL LIBRARY

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1st.