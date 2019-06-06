Charleston County residents can receive emergency supplies during exercise

by: Tim Renaud

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) Charleston County emergency preparedness officials want to teach you how to build a family emergency kit and receive basic life-sustaining supplies during a special exercise next week.

Charleston County Emergency Management, along with South Carolina Emergency Management, the City of North Charleston, Town of Mount Pleasant and City of Charleston are holding a ‘points of distribution’ emergency preparedness exercise from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12.

The event will be held in Parking Lot C behind the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

Those attending will receive a 2019 Hurricane Guide and other emergency preparedness information.

As you enter the parking lot, citizens will be asked to stay in their vehicles, drive to a load area, and pop the trunk of their vehicle. Staff will then load water and Meals Ready to Eat (MRE’s) into the vehicles.

Directions:

From I-26: turn south onto West Montague Avenue, pass International Boulevard, take a right at Amsterdam Street, take the first left into the parking lot where supplies will be loaded, then take a left on Calvin Street and then a right back on to West Montague Avenue.

From I-526: turn east onto International Boulevard, take a right onto West Montague Avenue, take a right at Amsterdam Street, take the first left into the parking lot where supplies will be loaded, then take a left on Calvin Street and then a right back on to West Montague Avenue. 

