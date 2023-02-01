An IRS Form 1040 for 2021 is arranged for a photo illustration on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Greg Nash/The Hill)

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Tax season is underway and Charleston County residents who need help filing their 2022 returns can seek assistance at some Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) branches.

The library is partnering with three organizations – AARP, SC Thrive, and VITA, to help people in the community correctly file their state and federal income taxes at select branches.

Those seeking assistance should come prepared with the necessary documents needed to file their taxes, including a photo ID, social security card(s), wage and earning statements, and proof of bank account routing and account numbers to name a few.

Location days and times vary depending on the organization and library branch. Click here to find an appointment at a location near you.

People seeking assistance from SC Thrive will need to schedule an appointment by calling 800-726-8774. VITA will accept on a first-come, first-served basis. AARP will take in-person appointments at the Wando Mount Pleasant Branch each Monday and Friday beginning February 3.

For a full list of times, dates, locations, and a look at the documents you will need to bring, please click here.