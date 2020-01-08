Charleston County rolls our new, improved tech for 911 dispatch center

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County has rolled out new, improved technology for its 911 consolidated dispatch center.

The plan is to move dispatch to a cloud-based technology that will give the county access to real-time traffic information and incident feeds.

It would also lead to faster response times and help first responders be better prepared when responding to emergencies.

Charleston County has tested the new system, called RapidDeploy, extensively over the last two years to evaluate the functionality and performance of the system.

“Implementing RapidDeploy’s platform will provide us with modern real-time capabilities for dispatchers as well as first responders,” said Charleston County Consolidated 9-1-1 Director James Lake. “We are very excited to move forward with this CAD platform that supports emerging technologies.”