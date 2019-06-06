Charleston County says Tecklenburg Drive lines painted incorrectly

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Henry Tecklenburg Drive had some work done recently. However, residents started to see that it didn’t look the way they expected.

The lines were crooked and left unfinished. There are lines that are showing through from the last paint job and resurfacing that still needs to be done.

“Repair work on Henry Tecklenburg is not complete. The contractor did not paint the lines correctly the first time, and still needs to finish removing the lines that are showing through and finish resurfacing. The bike signs and symbols need to be installed still,” said Kelsey Barlow, the Charleston County Communicatons Coordinator.

Barlow also wanted to let the public know that the County is not responsible to pay for the repairs and are only paying for the contracted/planned paint.

There is not timeframe for the project to be completed but the contractors will not be paid in full until the project is completed and in satisfactory condition.