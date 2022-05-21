NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Human Resources Department and SC Works Trident will hold a Job and Resource Fair on May 25.

The Job and Resource Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the ECPI University Campus in North Charleston.

Job seekers can attend this free event to speak with employers from various fields of work in the Lowcountry area.

There will also be employment offerings within the Charleston County Goverment.

“We want to invite all job seekers to come out and connect with the County and other employers in the area to learn about current carrier opportunities,” said Charleston County Talent Acquisition Specialist Brian Williams. “Government offers a wide range of employment opportunities and excellent benefits. This is your chance to start a rewarding career that has purpose and stability.”

Interested job seekers are asked to register beforehand – registration can be accessed here.

ECPI University Campus is located at 3800 Paramount Drive.

Brian Williams can be contacted at (843) 958-4704 or bewilliams@charlestoncounty.org.