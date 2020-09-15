Charleston County, SCDOT accepting public comments on proposed airport connector road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County and the South Carolina Department of Transportation are accepting public comment regarding a proposed airport connector road project.

According to a news release Tuesday, two miles of new roadway would be constructed west of I-526 to create a new direct connection to Charleston International Airport in North Charleston.

The proposed project also includes a modified interchange at I-526 and West Montague Avenue in conjunction with the proposed capacity improvement of I-526 under SCDOT’s Lowcountry Corridor WEST project.

Provided

Members of the community are invited to provide feedback online during the project’s public meeting by visiting www.airportconnectorroad.com.

The meeting, which will be held online only, will allow the public to review information about each of two proposed alternatives for the project and provide comments.

Comments can be made by completing the comment form within the virtual public information meeting website, emailing the project team at info@airportconnectorroad.com, or mailing written comments to Airport Connector Road Project, c/o Reveer Group, 2971 West Montague Avenue, Suite 101, North Charleston, SC 29418.

Persons with disabilities or limited internet access who may require special accommodations should contact Project Manager Megan Smith at (843) 202-6158.