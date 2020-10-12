Charleston County School Board approves pay raise for board members

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School Board on Monday approved a pay raise for board members, which will increase pay from $25 per meeting to $9,600 per year.

Under the new pay schedule, board members will receive $800 per month, with the board chair receiving $900 per month.

The decision was hotly contested, with some board members arguing that the funds would be best used in the classroom. Those in favor of the raise say that the increase will have trickle-down benefits felt by all.

Kate Darby, Vice Chair for the Board of Trustees, explained that the $25 per meeting pay rate may have dissuaded some community members in less stable economic positions fom running for the board. Now, they hope the increase will give people at all income levels the ability to run:

“We want people to be able to run for the board at all levels of our community; we don’t want someone’s socioeconomic level to keep them from being a really strong board member.”

The policy goes into effect after the November election.