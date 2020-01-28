Charleston County School Board votes to consolidate West Ashley middle schools

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday night, the Charleston County School Board decided on a new solution to address issues in West Ashley middle schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

The board decided to place all middle schoolers at the brand new C.E. Williams campus, which they say can accommodate the large population.

Parents are concerned that the consolidation will lead to some children “slipping through the cracks.”

Liz Whitworth has a child who will be entering 6th grade next year. She said that she is especially worried about children who need extra support getting the specialized attention that they need.

Members of the board say that they are fully prepared to meet the needs of all children.

It is unclear whether the consolidation will be for the long term.

Board members expect to discuss long term plans for the 6th graders sometime this Summer.