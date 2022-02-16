Charleston County School District announces interim leadership changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Wednesday announced three temporary leadership changes at the district level.

Interim Superintendent Don Kennedy said that the changes “are necessary at thsi time to better align the work of the district to the goal of all students reading on grade level by fifth grade by the spring of 2027.”

Anita Huggins has been selected as the Interim Chief Transformation Officer. Huggins will be tasked with “ensuring that effective systems, accountability, and support structures are in place to support the district’s vision of students reading on grade level, with a laser focus on the learning of students in high-poverty settings.” To do this, she will develop and execute “creative ideas and strategies” to be implemented district-wide.

Terri Nichols will serve as Interim Executive Associate Superintendent of Schools. She will support Associate Superintendent for Elementary Schools, Michelle Simmons, and Associate Superintendent for Secondary Schools, Dr. Joe Williams. Nichols will help facilitate communication and partnership between the parties.

Channa Williams was named Interim Chief Financial Officer on January 3, 2022. She previously served as Deputy Chief Financial Officer after joining the district in August of 2021.