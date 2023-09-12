CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The chair of the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees provided a statement Tuesday regarding questions over a specially called meeting aimed at discussing the recently hired superintendent’s contract.

A public agenda for the September 11 meeting stated that board members would discuss Dr. Eric Gallien’s contract while in executive session – but specific details about that discussion were not publicly disclosed.

Four members of the board said in a Saturday afternoon press release that the meeting was added late in the afternoon Friday and that they were not privy to the purpose of the meeting or told why the contract was being addressed.

“When information was requested about what the intended motion for discussion would be, Board Chair Pam McKinney responded to a single member by stating, “I reference policy BCA and BE. The agenda is straightforward. The meeting will be also,”” the four board members said.

It sparked speculation among community groups about the future of the superintendent. Members of the National Action Network held a press conference outside district headquarters saying they received word over the weekend that there was a plan “to fire Dr. Gallien who has not been here 90 days…”

While the meeting was contentious at times no action was taken during the executive session.

“The September 11 special called meeting was to clarify the duties and responsibilities of the superintendent based on the contract. The executive session discussed these and no motion for a vote evolved,” said Board of Trustees Chair Pamela McKinney in her statement to News 2 on Tuesday afternoon.

“I look forward to working with Dr. Gallien to ensure the best education for every student in CCSD,” she added.