CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – School buses across the Lowcountry are on the move once again as students head back to the classroom for the 2023-24 school year.

Thousands of students in Charleston County will travel to schools by bus every day. This year, the district said 96% of its bus routes are covered, which is an improvement from the year prior.

The Charleston County School District (CCSD) is the second largest school district in South Carolina; it encompasses 1,300 square miles and provides bus transportation through a service, First Student, for roughly 19,000 students.

That includes 382 bus routes and approximately 5,500 bus stops. In total, the district estimates that buses travel 30,000 miles each day.

CCSD’s transportation officials encourage parents and guardians to download and use its bus stop lookup tool for bus tracking notifications. The First View app will help locate nearby bus stops and give parents updates on the status of their child’s bus in real-time.

James Lynch, who serves as executive director of transportation for the school district, said transportation on the first few days of school can come with some hurdles.

“At the beginning of the school year, there tends to be some confusion with transportation. In a perfect world, it would be great if we knew every kid who would ride the bus at the start of every school year. Unfortunately, we don’t operate under that scenario. We try as best as we can to mitigate any of the issues that we identify very early on,” he said.

District leaders say student safety on the bus is also a priority. Lynch said there are cameras on the bus the ensure everyone is safe and well-behaved.

“They are not going to be aware of every single thing that happens on a school bus. So, making sure that the bus driver and/or a school official is notified in a timely manner is a first step. All of our buses are equipped with audio and video, so we do have the capability, once we are aware of the incident, we can go back in and retrieve video to determine what did happen or what is going on on the bus,” said Lynch.

CCSD officials say if there is a problem with anything related to student transportation, you should contact them directly.