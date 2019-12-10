Charleston County School District conducts lead water testing in their schools

LADSON, SC (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District is implementing a new program to make sure the water in their schools is safe to drink and free of lead



School district leaders say that the state doesn’t requires schools to check for lead in water.

While the Charleston County School District says they’ve had no issues so far, they still want to ensure their students and staff are health.

In October, data from the district started to be collected.

Leaders said that so far, 37 schools have been sampled with a little over 40 to still be checked out. ​

If lead is found, they say they will fix and add filters to the water sources immediately

“We’re taking about fifty samples from each school some its 150 or so if it’s a bigger school some its forty but we’re taking a lot of samples and we’re finding very few exceedances,” says Ron Kramps, CCSD Associate of Facilities Management.

The school district says they’re going to continue this testing into February of the new year.