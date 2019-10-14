Charleston County School District considers keeping surveillance tapes longer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School Board will discuss allowing the district to keep surveillance tapes longer.

As of right now, the district can record over video after ten days.

A second reading of this plan is expected to extend the time to 30 days.

The second reading is expected to take place on Monday, October 14 at the district’s board meeting.

Recently, the board passed the first reading for video cameras in classrooms, hallways, school buses and other district property.