Charleston County School District hosting COVID-19 testing clinics for students, staff

FILE – James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Boston University in Boston. The United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples since early 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will host multiple COVID-19 testing clinics for students and staff as they prepare to return from winter break.

The clinics will be held in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The first clinic will be at Burke High School on December 30 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Another clinic will be held at Burke High School on January 2 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

On January 3 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., clinics will be held at the following locations:

Laing Middle School

Cooper River Center for Advanced Studies

West Ashley Center for Advanced Studies

Students are scheduled to return on January 4, while teachers return for a workday on January 3.