Charleston County School District hosting COVID-19 testing clinics for students, staff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will host multiple COVID-19 testing clinics for students and staff as they prepare to return from winter break.
The clinics will be held in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
The first clinic will be at Burke High School on December 30 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Another clinic will be held at Burke High School on January 2 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
On January 3 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., clinics will be held at the following locations:
- Laing Middle School
- Cooper River Center for Advanced Studies
- West Ashley Center for Advanced Studies
Students are scheduled to return on January 4, while teachers return for a workday on January 3.